Ladki Bahin Yojana: Aditi Tatkare Gives BIG Update on Maharashtra Govt's Scheme Criteria

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 12, 2024): Former minister and MLA Aditi Tatkare has refuted rumours about changes to the state government’s scheme 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.' She urged people not to believe misleading information circulating on social media.

मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहिण योजनेबद्दल रिल्स व व्हिडिओच्या माध्यमातून दिशाभूल करणारी माहिती समाज माध्यमांवर प्रसारित करण्यात येत आहे. मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजना लागू झाल्यापासून आतापर्यंत योजनेच्या निकषांमध्ये कोणताही बदल झालेला नाही अशी माहिती राज्याच्या महिला व बालविकास… pic.twitter.com/mtOnnIAWNo — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) December 11, 2024

In a statement, Tatkare clarified that no modifications have been made to the scheme's criteria since its launch. ""Misleading information about the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is being circulated on social media through reels and videos. The Women's and Child Development Department of the state has clarified that there have been no changes to the criteria of the scheme since its implementation," she wrote on X in Marathi.

She added that, as a woman public representative, she is personally monitoring the scheme’s implementation.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,' introduced by the Mahayuti government, provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women. The funds are deposited directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts. Currently, around 2.5 crore women in the state benefit from this initiative.

The scheme played a significant role in the Grand Alliance's electoral victory and has been widely regarded as a gamechanger. Tatkare urged citizens to disregard baseless rumours about rechecking forms or rejecting applications.