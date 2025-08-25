Ladki Bahin Yojana August 2025 Installment: When Will Rs 1,500 Be Deposited into Women Beneficiaries’ Accounts?

Women beneficiaries of the prestigious scheme Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana are waiting for the August 2025 installment of Rs 15,00. They are discussing when Rs 1,500 will be deposited into their bank accounts. With only a few days left in August, no official information has yet been released regarding the pending installment, which has caused confusion among the scheme's beneficiaries.

There are only six days left until the end of the month, and the money has not yet been credited to the women’s accounts. It is being predicted that the August installment may be delayed. The funds may arrive by the end of the month, but if not, they will be paid next month.

Also Read | Viksit Maharashtra possible with women’s participation: CM Fadnavis.

In recent months, the installments of the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme have been credited sequentially to each beneficiary, so it is expected that the process will continue this month as well. If the August installment is delayed, questions have arisen about whether the August and September installments will be credited together next month.

Minister for Women and Child Development, Aditi Tatkare, has not yet provided any official updates on when the Ladki Bahin Yojana instalments will be deposited. Once the amount is credited, beneficiaries receive a message. You can also check your bank’s official app or visit the bank in person to verify whether the money has been deposited by reviewing your transaction history.