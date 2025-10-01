Ladki Bahin Yojana September 2025 Installment: Rs 1,500 Likely to Be Credited This Week

The beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana are eagerly waiting for the September 2025 instalment, which has not yet been credited even though October has already begun. This delay has raised several concerns among women beneficiaries of Maharashtra. While no official announcement has been made yet, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare is expected to make a statement soon.

The September instalment of Rs 1,500 under the scheme has been delayed, continuing a trend of repeated delays over the past few months. It is being speculated that the funds will be credited in the coming days, possibly around Diwali. If the delay continues, there is a possibility that the September and October instalments will be credited together in the accounts of women.

Some reports suggest the September instalment could be released this week, possibly tomorrow, on Dussehra 2025 or on October 6. The scheme requires all beneficiaries to complete their KYC, for which a two-month window has been provided. Those who fail to complete KYC will not receive the benefit. Minister Aditi Tatkare has urged women to complete the process online, following the official instructions.

Meanwhile, women are waiting anxiously for the September instalment of Rs 1,500, hoping it will arrive before Diwali.