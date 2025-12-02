Ladki Bahin Yojana: Still Waiting for the November Installment? Beneficiaries May Get ₹3,000 Together Based on Last Year’s Pattern

The beneficiaries of the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ are awaiting an important update regarding the pending installment. The November payment has not yet been credited. Both November and December installments may be released together, reported Maharashtra Times. Officials have indicated there is a possibility that the combined amount will be deposited in the last two weeks of December. However, to continue receiving benefits under this scheme, completing the KYC process is mandatory. The deadline for this verification is December 31, and failure to comply may result in the stoppage of payments going forward.

As per the Maharashtra Times report, many women beneficiaries are concerned because the November installment has still not been credited to their bank accounts. Due to this delay, there is speculation that the government may release both installments in a single transaction. Based on previous trends, the deposits may begin after December 15. While no official government announcement has been made yet, the assumption is based on past patterns linked to election timelines and administrative processes. Beneficiaries are hopeful that the amount will be released before the year ends.

To ensure the continuation of financial assistance under this scheme, authorities have made KYC (Know Your Customer) verification compulsory. This process helps verify the identity and eligibility of beneficiaries to prevent misuse. With the deadline set for December 31, very little time is left for women to complete the process. Those who miss the deadline will lose access to future installments under the scheme. Beneficiaries are urged to complete KYC at the earliest through designated centers or online platforms to avoid disruption in payments.

Civic elections are being conducted in Maharashtra in December for municipal councils and nagar panchayats. During election periods, administrative procedures often slow down due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. As a result, it is considered unlikely that payments will be credited during the first week of December. Authorities are expected to resume pending administrative work only after the elections conclude, and official systems return to normal working pace.

Last year, just before the Assembly elections, the government similarly credited two months’ worth of installments together for women under the same initiative. Based on this previous development, discussions and expectations have again intensified that the November and December payments may be combined and released before the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. Maharashtra Times reported that an official announcement confirming the payment schedule may be issued soon. Beneficiaries are advised to stay updated through official channels for confirmation.

Once the election results are finalized and the Model Code of Conduct is lifted, the government is expected to transfer the installments into beneficiaries' accounts, as per Maharashtra Times. The anticipated window for payment is between December 15 and December 31, during which administrative processing and verification are likely to be completed. Beneficiaries may receive the funds during this period, provided their documentation and eligibility requirements are fulfilled.

The KYC process remains compulsory for all beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Only the final 30 days remain to complete this verification before the December 31 deadline approaches. Without proper KYC submission, the financial benefit will be discontinued. Women can access the required documents list and instructions from the official portal or government service centers. Officials have requested all beneficiaries to finish the verification process promptly to avoid issues in receiving future installments.