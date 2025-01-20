Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Tax-Paying Women Not Eligible for Benefits, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

The 7th instalment of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for the month of January 2025 has not been received yet, and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, while speaking in Maharashtra's Jalna, gave another shocking update related to the scheme.

While speaking on the occasion of inaugurating the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar said people who pay taxes will not be eligible for Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme benefits. "Those who pay taxes will not be eligible for its benefits."

Jalna, Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says, "The Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue, and I will work to correct the errors in the scheme. Those who pay taxes will not be eligible for its benefits. My request to the dear sisters of the state is that women with an…"

However, he assured me that the Ladki Bahin Yojana would continue in Maharashtra. "I will work to correct the errors in the scheme," added the state finance minister. He further added that those whose annual income is more than 2.5 lakhs will no longer get the money from the Ladki Bahin scheme. "My request to the dear sisters of the state is that women with an income above ₹2.5 lakhs should voluntarily opt out of this scheme, similar to how the gas subsidy benefit was discontinued under Prime Minister Modi's directive," he further said.

Pawar said that the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme is for needy women and gave a clear indication that the fake beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin who are taking advantage of this scheme will be strictly scrutinised and those who do not meet the criteria will be excluded.

Meanwhile, the 7th instalment of the month of January is going to be released in the accounts of about 2.25 crore beneficiaries before 26 January. Although the date has not been announced by the government. But Minister Aditi Tatkare announced last week that money will start getting transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries before Independence Day.

Under this scheme, each beneficiary gets Rs 1500 every month, which aims to empower women economically and improve their standard of living. This amount is given to help in education, health and other needs of women in the state.