Lata Mangeshkar Death: Maharashtra announces 1-day mourning period

The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on Monday as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92. A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) informed about the one-day mourning and the public holiday.The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a public holiday on Monday to mourn the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

A one -day "state mourning" will be observed on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Citing a wireless message sent out to state chief secretaries by the Union Home Ministry, it was reported that the national flag will fly at half-mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India. The central government has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed from February 6 to February 7 and there will be no official entertainment in this period, it was reported.The West Bengal government has also declared a half-day holiday on Monday and urged the administration to play Lata Mangeshkar's songs at important crossings all over the state for 15 days.