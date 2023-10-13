Latur: 16-year-old boy falls to death from terrace of 3-storey building

In a devastating incident on October 12, a 16-year-old boy, identified as Raj, alias Jagdish Mahadev Sakhre, lost his life in Latur, Maharashtra. Raj had travelled to Latur from Bitargaon village to attend a relative's birthday celebration. The unfortunate accident occurred at Laxmi Colony when Raj was playing with another boy on the terrace of a three-storey building. Tragically, he lost his balance and fell to the ground.

The teenager suffered severe injuries and was swiftly transported to the local government hospital for treatment. Regrettably, despite medical efforts, Raj succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The Shivajinagar police have initiated an investigation, classifying the incident as an accidental death.