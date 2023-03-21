Latur: Civic body launches special drive to collect pending property tax from citizens

Latur Municipal Corporation has launched a special drive to collect pending property tax from citizens which will continue till March 31.

The civic body has warned seizure of property of defaulters if they fail to pay the tax. On Monday, the corporation has disconnected two water connections in the Latur D zone area for not paying property tax for many years. An official said the interest is being waived by the corporation on property tax dues during the special drive.

In view of achieving its property tax collection target for the fiscal year 2022-23, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a special amnesty scheme for the next 45 days while allowing relief to the taxpayers in penalty for delayed payment. The scheme has been implemented from February 15, which will continue till March 31.