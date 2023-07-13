Latur: Police register case against 24 coffee shops for violating norms

In the Latur district of Maharashtra, police have filed case against 24 coffee shops for failing to install CCTVs, transparent glass doors, and other regulations.

On June 20, the district administration issued an order making it mandatory for the cafes to install CCTVs, have transparent glass doors and proper seating arrangement for customers to prevent mischief and other crimes, as per an official release. The deadline for abiding by the order was July 9.

The district's coffee shops and other eateries had allegedly been the scene of several reports of vandalism, sexual assault, and other offences, particularly involving college students. According to the announcement, Superintendent of Police Somay Munde sent Collector Prithviraj B P a proposal outlining rules that these businesses must abide by.

After the deadline, the police during an inspection found violation of norms at 24 cafes in the district following which cases were registered against their owners under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), the release said.