Latur: Short circuit leads to fire outbreak, damaging multiple shops in Murud

A fire broke out in three shops located on Tuesday night at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Murud. The fire engulfed all three shops, reducing the goods inside to ashes. The fire brigade from Vikas Sakhar Factory swiftly rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control.

Due to a short circuit, a fire broke out in three shops in Murud, namely Kirana Store, Chinese Centre, and Chicken Centre. The fire caused significant damage to these shops. Shelke Kirana Stores incurred a loss of ten to fifteen lakhs as their grocery items were reduced to ashes. Additionally, a cylinder exploded in Brahma Chinese Centre. In this incident, the hotel's furniture and tables were also burned, causing damage to the Chicken Centre.

There are multiple shops near the affected shop where the fire originated. There was a possibility of the fire spreading to those shops. However, the firefighting team arrived promptly at the scene and successfully brought the fire under control.