Leaders pay tribute to Anand Dighe on birth anniversary

Today is the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Anand Dighe was born on January 27, 1952, in Thane. Later, at the age of 18, he joined the Shiv Sena. Anand Dighe is known as a leader who has dedicated his life to the betterment of Thane. He is most often known as Dharmaveer.

On his birth anniversary, leaders from all political parties paid tribute to him

Eknath Shinde - Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who trained in politics under Dighe, took to social media to pay tributes to his Guru.

"Benefited by the association with Dharmaveer, got a legacy of social causes... Greetings to Venerable Guruvarya Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb on his birth anniversary..," wrote CM Shinde.

Aaditya Thackeray ( Shiv Sena UBT )

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray also paid tributes to Anand Dighe on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to 'Dharmaveer Anand Dighe', a true Shiv Sainik of Shiv Sena Chief Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary!" said Thackeray.

शिवसेनाप्रमुख हिंदुहृदयसम्राट वंदनीय बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांचे सच्चे शिवसैनिक ‘धर्मवीर आनंद दिघे’ जी यांना जयंतीदिनी विनम्र अभिवादन! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 27, 2023

Jitendra Awhad (NCP)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Minister Jitendra Awhad, who also hails from Thane district, wrote: "Today is the birth anniversary of Anand Dighe Saheb, who had great loyalty towards social work, forgot thirst, hunger and time, worked for the public and worked day and night for the Marathi people of Thane. As sensitive as he was confrontational. Tributes."

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Anand Dighe's birth anniversary, Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated a health camp organised by his party in Thane.

"Party chief Mr. Uddhavsaheb Thackeray attended the health camp organised by Shiv Sena on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharamveer Anand Dighe at Shivaji Maidan, Thane," said the Shiv Sena's social media account.