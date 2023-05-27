Leopard cub found dead in Ratnagiri residence, fear grips locals

On Saturday morning, the lifeless body of a leopard cub, estimated to be around four to five months old, was discovered in the courtyard of a residence in Gavade Ambere Bhosalewadi, located in Ratnagiri taluka. It is suspected that during the previous night, possibly around midnight, the cub ventured out in search of food.

Some members of the family were sleeping near the shed where the leopard cub was found. People are afraid because they think the cub's mother might be nearby. The Gavade Ambere Police Patil informed both the Purnagad Sagari Police Station and the Forest Department about the incident.

The forest department personnel arrived at the location and conducted a detailed inspection in the presence of police officials. They then transported the leopard cubs to Ratnagiri for post-mortem examination. The findings from the report will shed light on the cause of death for these cubs.