Lights, camera action! Genelia Deshmukh begins shooting for 'Trial Period'
By ANI | Published: May 27, 2022 08:21 AM2022-05-27T08:21:27+5:302022-05-27T08:30:02+5:30
Actor Genelia Deshmukh is on a roll. After finishing filming for 'Mister Mummy', she has now started working on a new project titled 'Trial Period'.
On Friday, Genelia took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her fans and followers.
She dropped a video from her car while heading to the sets.
Alongside the clip, she penned a brief note expressing her excitement about shooting for her "fourth project" of the year.
"On my way to yet another new beginning -- new film 'Trial Period'. Fourth one this year..hell ya it feels good," she wrote.
'Trial Period' is being helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor