LMOTY 2022: Nana Patekar grills Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis in a no filtered conversation

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2022, a night that celebrated outstanding efforts by individuals in their respective fields. The event was attended by Chief Minister Shri. Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, who received the Most Powerful Politician Award. Eminent personalities like Ranveer Singh – LMOTY Best Actor Male for 83, Kiara Advani – LMOTY Best Actor Female for Shershaah, Shri. N Chandrasekaran (Chairman TATA Sons)- LMOTY – Visionary Industrialist also attended and were awarded at the event. One of the major highlights of the evening was the interview between veteran actor Nana Patekar and the Fadanavis -Shinde duo. The Ankush actor who is known for his outspoken nature, fired some tricky questions on the recent change of government in Maharashtra and lot more. Patekar’s sharpest question was on corruption and the rampant use of derogatory language and abuses in politics today. “The words I use reflect my culture, my upbringing,” he said. “If limits are not maintained, what sort of example are we setting before our children?” In reply, Shinde said he never abuses anyone. “I don’t know how to talk by crossing the limit,” he said.

The trio also discussed the sensitive topic of farmer suicide which has been on the rise in Maharashtra. For the unversed, Nana Patekar

has been extremely vocal about his despair and frustration with regards to the farmer suicides in Maharashtra. He has been vociferous in his critique of governments, political parties and the common man who seem to have turned their backs on farmers from the drought-hit region. Nana has taken resolute steps to do his bit to alleviate the misery of farmers burdened with debts and crop failure. Nana stated that, in nine months, 1,092 suicides have been reported. We simply read these news and turn to the next page. Fingers are pointed at each other if anything is asked. We need people to tell us what crops to plant. We are illiterate people. We are selling land as we cannot afford agriculture and then becoming labourers. Has this been given any thought to or not? In reply Shinde, assured that extensive plans are being put in place after coming into power, so that farmers do not commit suicide. Schemes worth nearly ₹11,000 crore have been approved. Two lakh hectares of land will come under irrigation. We have undertaken a major project to divert water flowing towards the sea to drought-affected areas, so that farmers do not commit suicide.

During this no holds barred interview, Shinde, explained the emotional and political reasons why he rebelled against Shiv Sena. The Chief Minister accepted that it was a mistake to accept the MVA alliance, but at the end of the day there is a limit to the tolerance he said, referring to the MVA – Sena partnership. The duo gave interesting answers to the questions but were at his candid best. For instance, In Salman Khan style Shinde was quoted as saying, "Jab main commitment karta hoon to main khud ki bhi nahin sunta..." leaving everyone in splits. On the other hand, Fadnavis who has been a active part of Maharashtra politics was quite forthcoming on issues like corruption. Speaking about the same, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said, Corruption is like an infection, collective effort is needed to end it. People elect those with a majority who are involved in corruption, not just in politics but the entire system. These corrupt people are voted time and again. This situation will not change until society does not call good as good and bad as bad.Several times, people ask us, why do you give tickets to those who have pending court cases on them? We have to tell them that the one facing court cases is the one who is getting elected. If a clean and sustainable candidate stands for election, he loses even his deposit. Nothing will happen by just changing political leaders. Society has to change and responsibility cannot be placed on society alone. Leaders should also change. This has started to some extent after Modiji came. An insecticide is being prepared for such people. I have a strong belief that it will gradually eliminate this infection. Fadnavis also spoke on the controversial Uniform Civil Code topic which has been hitting the headlines for long. In his conversation with Nana, Fadnavis said, "We have Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Goa, it is being introduced in Uttarakhand, guidelines of the constitution state every state shall endeavour to enact a uniform civil law,we haven't been able to bring it yet, but we're confident it should be and it will be introduced said, Fadnavis before signing off.