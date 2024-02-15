LMOTY 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Jokes About Political Complications Amid Wife Amruta Fadnavis's Revelation

At the esteemed 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' awards ceremony, held at Mumbai's Gateway of India, prominent figures across different sectors convened today. Vijay Darda, the chairman of the Lokmat Group's editorial board, conducted an extensive interview with Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Addressing various political matters during the event, Fadnavis also offered a humorous remark regarding his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, showcasing his lighter side amidst the discussions.

Amruta Fadnavis disclosed that Devendra Fadnavis would discreetly change his attire to meet Eknath Shinde during the tumultuous period of government formation, igniting a fervor in political circles. The opposition directed criticism towards Fadnavis in response to these revelations. When questioned about this during the interview, Fadnavis responded with wit. As for whether Fadnavis will perform any miracles in the upcoming days, referring to Amruta Fadnavis's suggestion of changing attire for meetings, the Deputy Chief Minister responded in a joking way, addressing the matter.

Devendra Fadnavis commented, "Amruta, my wife, shared about my costume changes, but unveiling such details can complicate political situations. I lack the audacity to disclose everything, perhaps it's better to put a figurative adhesive bandage on her revelation. Sharing such secrets poses challenges. However, I believe that era has passed, and there's no necessity for any miracles now."

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions