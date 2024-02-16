LMOTY 2024: Harishchandra Sude Wins 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award' for His Work on Empowering the Disabled Community

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given annually to individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions in the fields of politics, medicine, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR, public service- social service, education, and administration. The ceremony was held at Gateway of India, Mumbai. In the public service-social services category, five people were nominated this year. Harishchandra Sude was honoured with the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' Award 2024 for making disabled people self-reliant through his project Swadhar Blind and Handicapped Rehabilitation Centre.



About Harishchandra Sude

Harishchandra Sude of Budhoda in Latur district has been providing self-employment to hundreds of visually challenged and specially-abled self-employed rural people for the last 40 years through the innovative project Swadhar. He is considered an angel for the specially-abled. In Swadhar Sanstha’s handloom centre, one lakh old polyester sarees are recycled every year into beautiful carpets. A modernised training centre for acupressure was started for the first time for visually challenged people. Over 300 visually challenged persons have received training at this centre, helping them become self-employed.

In the next phase, Sude started the Manav Pain Relief Centre. Trained visually challenged experts provide acupressure, massage and naturopathy to patients suffering from pain at this centre. He began work for out-of-school children in 1978 under the guidance of senior social workers Yadunath Thatte, Dr Dadasaheb Bujar and Baba Adhav. In 1981, he left his job as a teacher and established a rural social foundation at Budhoda near Latur. Visually challenged weavers, massage therapists, and naturopathy trainers are working in the centre today. More than 200 blind youth from 19 districts of Maharashtra have received training at this centre. Several dignitaries from all over the country have visited this centre and praised the work being carried out by Sude.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.

In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honours to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.