LMOTY 2024: Maharashtra Is Not Just Our Home It Is Our Karmabhumi Says Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani was recently honored at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2024 awards ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented her with an award for her significant contributions to the business sector.Thanking her family for the recognition she said, “This is very special because my mother, who is my inspiration and biggest role model, won this award in 2016.”

“For our family, Maharashtra is not just our home it is our karmabhumi. My parents raised me in a home where we were encouraged to follow my grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani’s words ‘Dare to dream, Learn to excel.’ My father led by example and showed that hard work is essential and put in your best in whatever you choose to do. All my life I have watched him give solely put in his best in whatever he does. That’s what inspires me the most,” she added.

She has, at her command, a business valued at more than Rs 8.4 lakh crore, 18000 stores (and counting), country’s biggest luxury mall Jio World Plaza and some of the most durable brands in Indian retail. Meet Isha Ambani, the 31-year old director of Reliance Retail, India’s largest retail business, pushing for growth and expansion of the company. She has truly carved out her own identity since her father introduced her as the new leader for the retail business.

Guided by Isha’s vision, Reliance Retail now has presence in food, consumer electronics, and fashion retail. She also spearheaded the expansion of the digital footprint for Reliance Retail and launched new formats such Ajio and the online beauty platform Tira. Named in the TIME Magazine’s TIME100 Next list of rising stars from industries around the world, Isha also spearheaded multiple Diversity and Inclusivity initiatives at Reliance.

An avid art enthusiast, Isha is closely involved in the launch and operations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural in March 2023. She is also on the Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, JIO MAMI, and the DIA Art Foundation.

She has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Nita Ambani Junior School, which will be a model school. She leads the flagship retail business of Reliance Industries. Lokmat Group awards her the Maharashtrian of the Year in recognition of her as the future of the industrial world, wishing her a successful life.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.

In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, , whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.