Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Issues Show-Cause Notice Over Meetings at CM Eknath Shinde's Residence

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken serious note of the political meetings being held at the Chief Minister's official residence Varsha despite the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections in force. A show-cause notice has been issued to the officials concerned in connection with the case, state Chief Electoral Officer S Chokkalingam said here on Monday. He also said that further action would be taken after receiving a reply to the notice.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant had complained on social media platform X that political meetings were a blatant violation of the model code of conduct. Sources said the commission has taken cognisance of the matter and sent it to Amol Shinde, private secretary to the Chief Minister, and Nitin Dalvi, deputy secretary.