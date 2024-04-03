Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Trains 42,000 Employees for Poll Preparations in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed over 42,000 personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the election process in four Lok Sabha constituencies in the Mumbai suburbs. The training of these employees started on Monday and will continue till April 15 in various assembly constituencies. With elections then a month and a half away, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has started preparations on a war footing. The Mumbai suburban district has a total of 26 assembly constituencies. Anushaktinagar and Chembur are the two Assembly segments of the South Central Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency which falls under the Mumbai suburban district.

Training will be held at 26 locations:

With four Lok Sabha constituencies in the Mumbai suburban district, the election department has planned a total of 7,353 polling stations. Around 42,000 personnel will be deployed at these polling stations to carry out the election process. The Election Commission has started training the staff. They will undergo three phases of training and the first phase of training has started from April 1. This includes training of the center president, assistant center president, and other polling officers.

It will provide training on the use of EVMs, election rules, laws, and procedures. The training will be full-day. Officials said the training will be conducted at 26 locations in the Mumbai suburban district.

Staff training has begun. Show cause notices will be issued to those who do not attend the training. If they do not respond satisfactorily to the notice, cases will be registered against the employees concerned, officials said.

