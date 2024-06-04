Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: “INDIA Bloc Meeting on Wednesday Will Decide on PM’s Face," Says Uddhav Thackeray

After an impressive show by the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that as part of the INDIA bloc’s efforts to form the next government at the Centre, he had spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and will also speak with leaders of other parties soon.

"The masses have displayed their silent strength... The election results have shown that however powerful the rulers may consider themselves, the people can trounce them," he said.

Thackeray also gave a massive update on the India alliance's PM face."The day we formed the INDIA bloc, we had decided that we need to finish the dictatorship in the nation and save the Constitution. We can select the PM's face later, and I feel we will take a decision regarding this tomorrow," said Uddhav Thackeray.

On Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) performance in the state, he said that though it has turned out very well, the tally could have been improved by at least 3–4 seats. Referring to the changing scenario in the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, where the results kept fluctuating in the final rounds, Thackeray said that the party would challenge it.

"This is just the beginning of our struggle. Our party, name, and symbol were snatched away… Yet they had to use my father's (the late Balasaheb Thackeray) photos in the elections," he said.

To a question on the possibility of Janata Dal-U President and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party President Chandrababu Naidu joining the INDIA alliance, Thackeray said, "All possibilities are open."

"Both Nitish Kumar and Naidu were harassed a lot by the BJP… I am optimistic about their stand. Even Mamata Banerjee has faced the BJP’s dirty politics…but she is already with us,” he said.

After Nationalist Congress Party-SP President Sharad Pawar, and Congress’ Nana Patole, this was the third important reaction from the MVA, which has put up a spectacular performance with leads/victories in 29 out of 48 LS seats compared with 18 leads/wins for the ruling MahaYuti, besides one independent in Sangli.