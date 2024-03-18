Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to Use Voter Helpline App for Registration, Checking Voter List, and Updating Personal Details

Mumbai: As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the government is appealing to citizens for voter registration. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a voter helpline app to help voters know if they are registered as voters and whether their names actually appear in the electoral roll after registration. Information in this regard has been given from the official account of CEO Maharashtra.

How to find the name?

There is also an option to search for a name using name details. It has to be filled in details such as name, surname, father or husband's name, age, gender, name of state, district and assembly constituency. Then click on the search button and fill in the correct details. You will immediately see the details of your name in the voter list. This detail can be shared on WhatsApp, Facebook, Mail, X or other places.

Appeal to Mumbaikars:

1) Lok Sabha elections have been announced. Those who still haven't registered themselves as voters can register.

2) Those registered in the electoral roll can correct their address, name, and age.

Download 'Voter Helpline' -

To find a name in the voter list from the voter helpline mobile app, download this app first. After logging in, the main page will have an option called 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'. Click on it. After that, you will come across a page to check the name in the voter list. There, you can check your name in the voter list by scanning your mobile number, barcode on the voter ID card, and QR code along with your voter ID card.