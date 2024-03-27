Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Expands Strategy with Introduction of Command Centers Alongside War Room

Mumbai: The BJP, which has been setting up a war room in every election, has now set up a state-level command center. Both are directly connected to the state BJP headquarters in Delhi, where the system reviews minute-by-minute and also gives necessary instructions.

These war rooms and command centers have been set up at the BJP's state office and two other locations. The system is being implemented under the aegis of the State Election Management Committee headed by Dr Shrikant Bharti. There are 45 employees working there. It also includes content creators and researchers.

News reports about the BJP or the opposition from various media outlets are analyzed every day. Its feedback is given to the Delhi headquarters. It decides how to respond to disinformation, and which leader or spokesperson should speak on a topic. A separate team is working on how to respond quickly to the slander on social media, and how to bring the facts to social media immediately if misinformation is given.

A team of lawyers has also been deployed along with 26 departments

There are a total of 26 divisions. These include office management, media department, law department, the printing of materials, transportation, accounts, charge sheets, manifestos, cultural, and social relations, booth design, leaders' visits, speech points, extensions, etc. A team of eight lawyers has been deployed to ensure that the model code of conduct is not violated at any level.