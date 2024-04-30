Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Fields Bhushan Patil from Mumbai North Against BJP's Piyush Goyal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party has officially nominated Bhushan Patil as its candidate for the Mumbai North constituency in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This announcement was made as part of the party's release of its list of candidates, which included a total of four contenders from different regions across the country.

Patil's selection as the Congress candidate for Mumbai North sets the stage for a high-profile electoral showdown, as he is set to face off against Piyush Goyal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Goyal, a prominent figure in national politics, has also been fielded by the BJP to contest from the same constituency.

Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Goyal today submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer in Bandra. This marks Goyal's first foray into contesting the Lok Sabha polls, as he currently holds the position of Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Talking to reporters here, Goyal claimed the Congress is a "failed" party without any leadership or policy.

In addition to Bhushan Patil and Piyush Goyal's electoral battle in Mumbai North, Congress has also named Raj Babbar as its candidate from Gurgaon in Haryana, Anand Sharma from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, and Satpal Raizada from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, where he will face BJP candidate and Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the general elections.