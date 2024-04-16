Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA Candidates from Pune, Baramati, and Shirur to File Nominations Together

Pune: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates from Pune, Baramati, and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies will jointly file their nominations on Thursday. The first public meeting of the campaign will also be held on the same day, a short distance away from the office of the district collector and district returning officer.

Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar, former Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat and Uddhav Sena's Sanjay Raut, and Aam Aadmi Party state president Abhijit Phakte will be the keynote speakers. All three candidates, the Congress candidate from Pune Lok Sabha seat, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, NCP's Supriya Sule from Baramati Lok Sabha seat, and Dr.Amol Kolhe will file their nomination papers at the district collector's office at 10 am on Thursday, said former MLA Mohan Joshi, Dhangekar's campaign chief. This will be followed by the first public meeting of the campaign.

This is the first major public meeting to be held in Pune in this Year's Lok Sabha elections. Preparations are being made for the meeting in an open space a short distance away from the collector's office. The meeting is scheduled to begin at exactly 11 a.m. Workers and office bearers of the main parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi as well as 35 cooperative societies and organizations will participate in it. On this occasion, the Maha Vikas Aghadi will blow the bugle of the Lok Sabha election campaign in the district.

Shiv Sena's Sanjog Waghere is the candidate from the Maval constituency. The election office of this constituency is in the Nigdi Authority. Nominations for the constituency will be filed at the same office.