Lok8 Brookside Officially Launched, Gets Overwhelming Response

A rare opportunity has opened up for Nagpurians—one that combines luxury living, nature, and visionary planning in a way Central India has never seen before. Lokmat Media Group has officially launched Lok8 Brookside, a 110-acre riverside lifestyle plotting township at Kharsoli (off Outer Ring Road). The excitement is already palpable. Early visitors from across Central India poured in during the pre-launch preview, and the response was overwhelming. Between December 12 and 14, homebuyers can walk through a living blueprint of what is set to become Nagpur’s most desirable plotted community.

Why Is Brookside Being Called a Once-in-a-Generation Project?

Across dozens of conversations with early movers, three features stood out—features that don’t exist together in any other township in Central India:

A First-in-Class 20-Metre-Wide, 1 km Lifestyle Green Median

An uninterrupted green spine that runs through the heart of the community—crafted for walking, leisure, and everyday rejuvenation.

One of Nagpur’s Widest Internal Road Networks

95% of the internal roads are 12 metres wide, offering unmatched openness, breathing space, and the premium feel of a global gated township.

A Feature-Rich 1 km River Walk

A serene, fully developed waterfront experience that brings super-luxury living into everyday life.

These are not features that can be captured in brochures—they’re experiences you can only feel when you’re there. Reflecting on the philosophy behind the development, MD Devendra Darda summed it up simply when he said, “This is an experience you cannot understand through ads—you must feel it yourself.”

Early Visitors Speak — And Their Words Say Everything

Sharing his impression after visiting the site, Rajmohan Sahu, President, CREDAI, said that “The progress in just two months is unbelievable. This will be Central India’s best township.”

Echoing the sentiment of confidence and timing, Adv. Sandeep Shastri, a leading real estate advocate, noted, “Lokmat delivers with credibility. Nagpur is becoming strategically important. This is the right moment to invest.”

For Mangal and Pradip Palatkar, Ordnance Factory – Scientific Officers, the township evoked a distinctly global feel. “It feels like a West European township. Our kids abroad will prefer staying here instead of the city,” they said.

Expressing his satisfaction as a buyer, Ramakant Khetan, Chairman, Akola Janta Bank, shared, “I am an elated plot buyer. This reminds me of premium Bangalore townships—finally in Nagpur.”

Impressed by the detailing and openness, Madhuri and Diwakar Pangul, retired principals from Bhandara, remarked, “The 12 m roads, the walking tracks… everything feels premium. We’re shifting here.”

Another early visitor summed up the immediate impact of the project by saying, “The wow factor hits you instantly. The level of development before launch shows the ethics behind the project. Our search for a grand township ends here. The connectivity and planning are unmatched.”

Highlighting the swift response from buyers, Shubhangi and Prashant Nahar said, “We booked within hours. The work is unbelievable. Six of our friends booked too.”

Why You Should Visit Lok8 Brookside Before Finalising Any Other Plot

Compared to the best plotted townships in India, Lok8 Brookside stands out not just for its scale and planning, but also for its location—just 800 metres from the Outer Ring Road. If you’re exploring plots in Nagpur, December 11 and the last two days are the final opportunity to avail launch-only offers. This is the real window to see the development in person before prices shift with rising demand.