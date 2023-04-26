LOMOTY 2023: Jyotiraditya Scindia hails Maharashtra's contribution towards India's GDP

Lokmat ‘Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023’ celebrated outstanding efforts by individuals in their respective fields.Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023 was a tribute to those who made Maharashtra proud, a celebration of those who shaped the destiny of this great state, and a source of inspiration for Maharashtrians of tomorrow.

The event was attended by Jyotiraditya Scindia who serves as the minister of civil aviation,Government of India in the Second Modi Ministry since 2021.Speaking at the event, Scindia although Madhya Pradesh is his place of work, Maharashtra is my birth place. The veteran politician laid special emphasis on Maharashtra's contribution to the country's GDP. Continuing further, he heaped praise on the Darda family and Lokmat Parivar. In his concluding speech he expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his idea of self reliant India.