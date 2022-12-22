Lonavala police issues guidelines for Christmas and New Year

The Lonavla police on Wednesday conducted a meeting with owners and care takers of camping sites to set guidelines for Christmas and New Year parties or gatherings. Lonavala is a hot spot for travellers during Christmas and New Year.

Here are the guidelines issued by police for festive season in December

According to officials, music will be permissible till 10 pm on normal days, on December 31, this time liming will be extended till midnight.

Owners must maintain guest records and employee security at the property.

Metal detector facilities must be available at camp sites and required permission to rent the property must be taken.

The police officials have also asked owners to ensure that campers do not enter the dam water.

They also have to submit a character certificate of all their employees to the police station and ensure CCTV cameras are working.