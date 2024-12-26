Lonavala Shocker: Police Officer Accused of Assaulting Child at Visapur Fort; POCSO Act Charges Filed

A shocking incident has occurred in which a police officer on duty has been accused of committing an indecent act against a five-year-old child from a family living at the foot of Visapur Fort. Officer Sachin Saste, who works at the Lonavala Rural Police Station, allegedly lured the child behind a hotel under the pretext of handling a minor incident. The girl later disclosed the incident to her mother, prompting the Lonavala Rural Police to arrest Saste.

On December 25, 2024, police had implemented strict security measures at tourist locations in Maval taluka to prevent any untoward incidents. Despite these precautions, this horrific event took place. An FIR (No. 353/2024) has been registered at the Lonavala Rural Police Station concerning the case.

Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council, Dr. Neelam Gorhe, took immediate and serious note of the matter. She instructed Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh to take appropriate action against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and to ensure that Saste faces severe penalties. Dr. Gorhe assured that the government would provide necessary legal assistance to the victim's family. She also reached out to the parents of the girl by phone to offer counseling and support during this distressing time.