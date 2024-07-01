Lonavala Waterfall Tragedy: Search for Missing Children Continues as Navy Divers Recover Three Bodies Near Bhushi Dam

A family outing ended in tragedy on Sunday when a woman and two girls drowned at a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area. A search and rescue operation is underway, with Indian Navy divers scouring the area. The incident resulted in a woman and four children drowning, and while three bodies have been recovered, two remain missing.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Search and rescue operation is being conducted by a team of Indian Navy divers near Bhushi dam in Lonavala after a woman and four children drowned in a waterfall here yesterday



So far, three bodies have been recovered and two remain missing pic.twitter.com/dVRzNOLl6y — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

A tragic incident occurred in Lonavala, Pune, where a woman and four children drowned during a picnic. The family was standing on moss-covered stones below the waterfall and likely slipped, leading to the fatal accident.#LokmatTimes#Lonavala#BushiDam#Waterfall#Deathpic.twitter.com/5CVby974gy — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 1, 2024

A video shows a group of people, including those who lost their lives, being swept away by gushing water caused by intense rainfall in the region. According to the police, 16-17 members of a family from Sayyad Nagar in Pune's Hadapsar area had hired a private bus to visit the scenic spot near Lonavala for a picnic on the rain-soaked day.

Following the tragic incident on Sunday, rescue teams recovered the bodies of a 36-year-old woman and two minor girls. The search continues for the other two missing children, identified as Adnan Sabhahat Ansari (4) and Mariya Aqil Ansari (9), according to police. "The search operation for the two children resumed on Monday morning with the rescue teams from Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval, Shiv Durg Trekkers Organisation, and Navy divers," an official from Lonavala police station stated.

Inspector Suhas Jagtap of Lonavala police station said about 10 people were swept away around 12.30 pm due to sudden flooding. While some of them managed to escape, one girl was rescued by other revellers.