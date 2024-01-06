London to Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Tiger Claw Delayed Again, Expected Arrival in May

The tiger claw of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London will be delayed to arrive in Maharashtra in May due to the delay in the legal process of bringing them. This was stated by high-ranking officials in the government.

Minister of Cultural Affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar had made a lot of publicity about bringing the tiger nails to the state. Earlier, it was said that the tiger claw would come to India in November and then in January. Mungantiwar had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Victoria and Albert Museum in September 2023 to bring the tiger claw of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Maharashtra. It was mentioned in it that these tiger nails will stay in India for three years from November 2023.

If the tiger claw had been admitted in January, the BJP along with the ruling parties could have got political benefit by creating an atmosphere before the Lok Sabha elections. Now that it is coming at the end of May, it can be used to create political atmosphere in the assembly elections.

Tight security arrangements:

The tiger claw will be kept in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Satara and Kolhapur, the Central Museum in Nagpur and the Museum in Mumbai.

Orders have been given to the Director General of Police to provide tight security arrangements for taking them by air or road and also in the museum, and private security guards will also be appointed.