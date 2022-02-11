Maanayata Dutt gets foot massage from Sanjay Dutt, shares video on wedding anniversary

By ANI | Published: February 11, 2022 07:10 PM2022-02-11T19:10:09+5:302022-02-11T19:20:03+5:30

Maanayata Dutt wished her husband and actor Sanjay Dutt on their 14th wedding anniversary by sharing a sneak peek of how he takes care of her.

Maanayata Dutt gets foot massage from Sanjay Dutt, shares video on wedding anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Maanayata posted a video in which the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' star can be seen giving his wife a foot massage.

In the caption, she wrote, "All my best days are the ones spent with you. love you for being you. happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"Happy anniversary to you both," a social media user wrote.

"Baba kind-hearted person," another added.

The duo tied the knot in 2008 and are proud parents to twins -- daughter Iqra Dutt and son Shahraan Dutt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay has 'Shamshera', 'Prithviraj' and 'KGF: Chapter 2' in the pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

