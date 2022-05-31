Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Nene, advises fans to quit smoking on this 'World No Tobacco Day'

On this year's 'World No Tobacco Day', actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, shares a video, wherein explaining to his fans the advantages of quitting smoking, on his social account, on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dr Nene shared a short video in which he explained the 'Benefits of quitting smoking' to all his fans and admirers.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Commit to quitting this World No Tobacco Day!#QuittersAreWinners #WorldNoTobaccoDay"

Dr Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit married in 1999. Arin, the couple's first child, was born in 2003, and Ryan, the couple's second child, was born in 2005.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor