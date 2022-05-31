Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Nene, advises fans to quit smoking on this 'World No Tobacco Day'
By ANI | Published: May 31, 2022 07:33 PM 2022-05-31T19:33:23+5:30 2022-05-31T19:40:02+5:30
On this year's 'World No Tobacco Day', actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, shares a video, wherein explaining to his fans the advantages of quitting smoking, on his social account, on Tuesday.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Dr Nene shared a short video in which he explained the 'Benefits of quitting smoking' to all his fans and admirers.
Sharing the video, he wrote, "Commit to quitting this World No Tobacco Day!#QuittersAreWinners #WorldNoTobaccoDay"
Dr Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit married in 1999. Arin, the couple's first child, was born in 2003, and Ryan, the couple's second child, was born in 2005.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app