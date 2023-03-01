Maha assembly adjourns after Sanjay Raut's chormandal remark

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar called Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's alleged body of thieves reference for the legislature serious and said he would inquire into the matter.

Earlier in the day, Raut allegedly called the vidhimandal (legislature) a chormandal”(a body of thieves), triggering uproar in the assembly.

Narvekar said the issue is very serious and an insult to the legislature, its members and the people of the state. He said a detailed inquiry was required into the matter.

The speaker said Raut’s remark has hurt the dignity, sanctity and sovereignty of the house and its members. He said, I have the constitutional obligation to protect it. The issue was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar as soon as the House assembled for the day.

The lawmakers are being called thieves and it is an insult to the state, he said. Atul Bhatkhalkar, another BJP legislator, said he has submitted a notice of breach of privilege against Raut and urged Narvekar to admit it.