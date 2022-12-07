Maha BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule urges Sharad Pawar not to make provocative statements over border row

Amid the raging border dispute of Maharashtra-Karnataka border, Maharashtra state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrashekar Bawankule urged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar not to make provocative statements on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute which could trigger outburst.

According to a report of Indian Express, Bawankule, who was speaking at a press conference, said, I urge Sharad Pawar to give productive suggestions to the government. This is an issue going on since his time (as the Chief Minister). Provocative statements lead to outbursts and that is what happened at the border Tuesday.

Pawar Tuesday had warned that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be responsible for the consequences if attacks on vehicles from Maharashtra in the neighbouring state don’t stop within 24 hours. His statement had come hours after trucks from Maharashtra were attacked in Karnataka’s Belagavi.