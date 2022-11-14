Maha BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule demands Jitendra Awhad should resign if there is morality in NCP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has demanded that Jitendra Awhad should resign if there is morality in NCP. He was speaking at a press conference in Pune today. A female office bearer of BJP (BJP leader) has complained of molestation against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad . After that, a case of 354 has also been registered against Awhad through the police. BJP leader Chandrasekhar Bawankule has become aggressive over this.

Jitendra Awhad has tweeted that he will resign this morning. But Awhad is doing this gimmick. Bawankule said that he should resign if he has courage. NCP State President Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awad held a joint press conference. At this time, Patil informed that Awad has submitted his resignation to the party in the name of the Assembly Speaker. Sharad Pawar and the party should suspend Jitendra Awad. Bawankule has stated that Supriya Sule should not support Jitendra Awada, we never supported Abdul Sattar.

A case of molestation has been registered. On top of that, what keeps happening. they say they should file a case against them too. There is CCTV footage of all the crimes for 72 hours. Accordingly, these cases have been registered. The present Home Minister is not Dilip Valse Patil, it is Devendra Fadnavis. Bawankule demanded that Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar should watch the video and suspend Jitendra Awhad, TV9 reported.