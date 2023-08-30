Maha CM Eknath Shinde directs official to speed up key infrastructure projects in state

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, reviewed the status of ten such projects and ordered authorities to expedite important infrastructure projects by quickly resolving technical and administrative issues.

As per a release by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), a detailed review of the projects, including Metro corridors in Pune, Nagpur, and Mumbai, irrigation works and economic zones along the Samriddhi Highway, was taken up during the meeting.

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik were among those who attended the review meeting at the war room in Mantralaya, the headquarters of the state government, here, it said. If these works are started in time, it will help the citizens of the State along with the industrial expansion as well as the development of the rural areas, said the release quoting Shinde.



Shinde also directed officials to speed up various infrastructure, Metro and irrigation projects in Maharashtra, it said. In the meeting, Shinde directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to carry out a survey to use the new concept of twin tunnels, based on advanced technology, to solve traffic congestion in Mumbai, the release said. The CM also asked the civic body to install grade separators at places in Mumbai that see traffic jams to give respite to citizens, it said.

