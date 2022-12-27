Maha CM Eknath Shinde moves resolution over border dispute in state assembly
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 27, 2022 01:19 PM 2022-12-27T13:19:27+5:30 2022-12-27T13:19:41+5:30
Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde moves a resolution over Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute in state assembly.
All the necessary legal pursuits will be done in the Supreme Court to include Belgaum, Karvar, Nipani, Bhalki, Bidar cities & 865 Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka in Maharashtra under any circumstances, reads the resolution tabled by CM.
Central govt should urge the Karnataka govt to implement the decision taken in the meeting with the Union home minister and govt should be given an understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas, reads the resolution tabled by CM.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde moves a resolution over Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute in State Assembly pic.twitter.com/Sher1iGEFn— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022