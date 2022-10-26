Maha CM Eknath Shinde says, BMC polls will be held in January

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at this residence Vasrha, said elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be held in January. Meanwhile, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis said, only God and the court know when the BMC elections will be held.

According to a report of TOI, When pointed out that the BMC had become a one-man show, and asked if it was correct to continue with an administrator indefinitely, Fadnavis said in a democracy, it is not good that an administrator should continue for so long.

Speaking to reporters about the stalled BMC election Devendra Fadnavis said, The decision to hold elections is with the Election Commission, which is an independent institution, and the Supreme Court has ordered a status quo. The state government has no role to play in holding the elections.

CM Shinde, meanwhile, said two important things that he wants to offer Mumbaikars are pothole-free roads and a beautiful cirt, TOI reported.

