Maha CM Eknath Shinde says new employees in govt departments should do people-oriented work

The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said people who are joining various government department should do people-oriented work. The Centre has approved Rs 14,000 crore worth of development works in the state.

As many as 600 candidates were given appointment letters in the Konkan division alone. At state level, 2,000 such letters were given. Shinde said upcoming projects will generate more jobs in Maharashtra.

The Union government has approved the state urban development department’s proposal to undertake Rs 14,000 crore worth of works. The Bandra Kurla Complex (in suburban Mumbai) has been declared a central business district,” the chief minister said.

According to a report of PTI, Shinde was speaking at an event in Mumbai where letters of appointment were handed over to new employees who have been recruited in various government departments. Cabinet colleagues of the CM, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were present at the event.