Maha CM Eknath Shinde says work on Karanjwan Dam-Manmad water supply project to be completed quickly

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the Karanjwan Dam-Manmad water supply project in Nashik district will be completed on war-footing to give relief to people of the region.

He was in Nandgaon taluka here on Sunday to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 311-crore project, which entails getting water of the Karanjwan Dam on Kadwa river in Dindori to Manmad, the district's third largest town.

Water concerns every citizen. This project will be completed on war-footing. The state government will immediately provide 15 per cent of the funds needed for the work, aid Shinde, who also laid the foundation stone two other works, including a sub-district hospital.

He said funds will be disbursed for road works in Manmad, an important railway junction in the state, and Rs 10 crore will allotted to set up an MIDC enclave here.