Maha CM Eknath Shinde urges Asian Development Bank to provide financial aid for infrastructure projects

The Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide financial aid for infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, and also extend support to the development work undertaken by the government for the socio-economically backward communities.

According to a report of The Indian Express, After receiving assistance for the Mumbai Metro project, Shinde has also urged the ADB to provide assistance in Metro projects in Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik. The progress on a number of projects was reviewed during the meeting, and the CM has also stressed on getting aid for the Thane Metro, the Pune Ring Road, and the Nashik and Pune Metro projects, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

We have been working on converting the public transport system to green energy, and require support for this. It will help us in saving nature and curb pollution,” said state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after the meeting.