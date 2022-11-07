Maha CM Eknath Shinde welcomes SC decision of 10% quota for EWS

The Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to provide ten percent quotas to the economically poor sections among forward castes in the country.

CM Eknath Shinde said, I wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court's decision today regarding reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS). This will bring great relief to the poor and weaker sections of all castes and religions. The decision in this regard in the Supreme Court today will certainly be useful in bringing the poor into the mainstream.

Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil said, I am glad Supreme Court has given nod to EWS reservation. Within this ruling, individuals across castes, communities and religions will be eligible to avail the benefits of the quota. The criteria for the same is that the annual income of the family should be less than Rs 8 lakhs.

I thank PM Narendra Modi for bringing the ten percent EWS reservation. This will give golden opportunities to poor students to pursue their education and avail job opportunities, he further stated.