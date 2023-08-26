Maha Congress announces to hold Jan Samvad Yatra to highlight failures of BJP govt from Sep 3-12

Maharashtra Congress on Saturday announced its plans to hold a Jan Samvad Yatra from September 3 to September 12 to highlight the failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

The party will kickstart the programme after the meeting of the INDIA bloc, forged by opposition parties to take on the BJP-led NDA in next year’s general elections, in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said their party leaders will travel at taluka, village and city levels in all regions during the period to highlight the failures of the (BJP) government and spread the message of the opposition alliance. Former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan will lead the Yatra in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada respectively.

Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat will take the lead in North Maharashtra, while it will be helmed by Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the opposition in the assembly, in West Vidarbha. Patole himself will lead the Jan Samvad Yatra in East Vidarbha. Patole accused the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to undermine the Constitution.

Democracy is under attack in the country. The politics of power is for selfish interests, there is the misuse of central probe agencies to instil fear (among rivals). We will expose the government on these issues, he said. Thorat said the issues of supplying water through tankers and cattle fodder are yet to be resolved as rural Maharashtra is facing a drought-like situation. He said August is ending but has literally seen no rain. “But the state government is indifferent, he alleged.