Maha Congress chief Nana Patole says, seat-sharing should be on basis of merit

With the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls due next year, state Congress president Nana Patole has said stress will be laid on the allotment of seats according to the merit of candidates.

Congress is determined to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the allocation of seats will be decided keeping the same objective in mind, Patole said.

His party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which also comprises the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT). A detailed discussion was held in an extended executive meeting of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee in view of the forthcoming elections to the Vidhan Sabha and the Lok Sabha. While fighting together as Maha Vikas Aghadi, emphasis will be laid on the allotment of seats according to merit. Each seat will be studied thoroughly before discussing seat-sharing, Patole said.

Maharashtra is a state of Congress ideology. The Congress has increased its base in Vidarbha too. In the last three years, we have had big wins in all the elections, defeating the BJP. Seats will be allocated considering all these things, he said.