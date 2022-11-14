Maha congress chief Nana Patole says youth, farmers raising issues against Centre during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, youth farmers and non-political people have been raising issues against the government at the Centre.

People know about unemployment and farmer issues. During Bharat Jodo Yatra, youth, farmers and non-political people are telling us about their problems. After listening to them, we know that they are unhappy with the current government. We get to know how much people are disturbed by the present government, Patole said.

Patole slammed the Maharashtra government on manufacturing projects allegedly shifting to Madhya Pradesh. It is an ED government and selling all the projects to other states. We met Governor over this issue but he also not taking any action. I think he is also working under central pressure, he added.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently at its Maharashtra leg. The Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before entering Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary Constituencies in Five districts of Maharashtra and would cover a distance of 382 km.