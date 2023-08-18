Maha Congress holds meeting to review organisation preparations ahead of next year's LS polls

Maharashtra Congress under its state unit chief Nana Patole reviewed preparations of the organisation ahead of next year's Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls. Patole exhorted party leaders to work towards winning every single seat in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, the Congress' core committee had held a meeting involving observers of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Nana Patole and his party colleagues met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to discuss preparations for the meeting of opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

Talking to reporters after meeting Thackeray at the latter’s residence Matoshree in suburban Bandra, Patole said leaders of the parties comprising the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took part in the meeting. Senior leaders Arif Khan and Milind Deora attended the meeting.