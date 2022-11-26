Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says state govt using face recognition cameras and AI to boost Mumbai surveillance system

The Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government is using face recognition cameras along with artificial intelligence (AI) to take the city's surveillance system to the next level.

According to a report of TOI, The 26/11 is an injury that can never be healed. We can make efforts that there is no second 26/11, and this effort makes Mumbai different from ot-her cities, said Fadnavis.

In 2009, an initiative to install CCTV cameras began. Until 2014, they could not be installed… I initiated the wor. We brought Mumbai under surveillance within a year. Now we are using face recognition cameras along with AI to take the surveillance system to the next level, he added.

Fadnavis said a panel that probed into the attacks had suggested that the city to be recoverd with CCTV cameras.