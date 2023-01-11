Maha deputy CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis supports Urfi Javed says I find nothing wrong with what she has done

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis supports model Urfi Javed who has been slammed by BJP leader Chitra Wagh for her outfits.

According to a report in Indian Express, I find nothing wrong in whatever Urfi has done as a woman. Whatever she has done is for herself, Amruta said. Commenting on the ugly spat between state BJP women wing president Chitra Wagh and internet sensation Urfi Javed, Amruta said, Everybody has their own views.

She added, While expressing her views, Chitra Wagh said if there is a professional requirement to wear certain costumes or enact the scenes, an actor has to do so. However, about public appearances she believes one should be mindful and adhere to the culture. Chitra Wagh has her own opinions and she is seeking action accordingly.

Earlier, Wagh had also lodged a complaint with state women commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar who refused to entertain the petition. Later, Wagh took up the issue with the police