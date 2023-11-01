Maha DGP reports 141 offences registered and 168 detained in Maratha quota stir

On Wednesday, the Director General of Police in Maharashtra, Rajnish Seth, announced that 141 cases related to the violence that occurred during the Maratha quota protests have been registered by the state police, and 168 individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents.

He said public properties worth Rs 12 crore were damaged by miscreants across the state. Notices have been served to 146 accused persons under section 41 in the CrPC, Seth told media persons at the state police headquarters in south Mumbai.

Against the backdrop of incidents of arson and vandalism targeting properties of some MLAs, mainly in Marathwada region, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said agitators who tried to burn down a house in Beed district with family members inside will face attempt to murder charges.

The government has taken serious note of these incidents and the miscreants will face strict action, he had said.