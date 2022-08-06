Maha Environment Ministry issues notice to Aslam Shaik in Madh Marve Rs1000 cr studio scam

Former minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh's problems are likely to increase. The Ministry of Environment of Maharashtra has issued a notice regarding the alleged studio scam in Madh. Environment Department has ordered Mumbai Collector and Municipal Corporation to take strict action in this matter.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted in Marathi, "Aslam Sheikh- Madh Marve ₹ 1000 Crore Studio Scam. The Ministry of Environment of Maharashtra has issued a notice to Mumbai Collector and Municipal Corporation asking to take strict action I expect action to demolish the studio".

According to the notice shared, he said that as per the 2019 Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, film producers can have studios at the seashore for 6 months but here the time period has been extended. Somaiya has demanded strict action against the leader and has alleged that there exists a connection with the studio owners and pushed for the demolition of the studios.